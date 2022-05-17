Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.74. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.