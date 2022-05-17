OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.