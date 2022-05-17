Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $587.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.66.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $468.18 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $331.57 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

