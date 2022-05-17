Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.82 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.10 billion-$16.10 billion.
OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.97.
