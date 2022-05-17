Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

PRMRF stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 41,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

