Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

PCYG stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.05. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

