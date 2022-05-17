Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) PT Lowered to $9.00

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s current price.

PCYG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

