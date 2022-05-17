Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE PSN opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Parsons by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Parsons by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

