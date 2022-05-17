Partner Communications (PTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Shares of PTNR opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

