Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 373,532 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

