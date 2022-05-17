Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 491.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at about $15,529,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 373,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

