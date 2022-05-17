Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after purchasing an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,773 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

