Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,957 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

