PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) PT Lowered to $3.00

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Maxim Group to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 183.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAVM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of PAVM stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. 22,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,489. The company has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $9.70.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PAVmed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

