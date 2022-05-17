Paycom Software (PAYC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC):

5/4/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $425.00.

5/4/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $350.00.

5/4/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $415.00 to $350.00.

5/4/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $430.00.

5/2/2022 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/19/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $328.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

PAYC traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $279.04. 7,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $259.95 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $745,625.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,775,160.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

