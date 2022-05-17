Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) versus Viad (NYSE:VVI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Payoneer Global and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -2.01% -14.21% -1.48% Viad -11.97% -74.77% -6.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and Viad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $473.40 million 3.42 -$33.95 million ($0.63) -7.51 Viad $507.34 million 1.24 -$92.65 million ($4.48) -6.82

Payoneer Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viad. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Payoneer Global and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 Viad 0 1 1 0 2.50

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 120.33%. Viad has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.21%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Viad.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Viad on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

