PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

PBF stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $6,337,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,798,763.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,832,058 shares of company stock valued at $138,633,565. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 119.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

