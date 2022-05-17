PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Critical Survey

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

This table compares PCB Bancorp and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 40.19% 16.65% 1.96% SouthState 30.19% 10.33% 1.19%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PCB Bancorp and SouthState, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 SouthState 0 1 2 0 2.67

PCB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.91%. SouthState has a consensus price target of $84.93, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than SouthState.

Volatility & Risk

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthState has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SouthState shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCB Bancorp and SouthState’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $99.91 million 2.97 $40.10 million $2.74 7.24 SouthState $1.44 billion 3.91 $475.54 million $6.04 12.36

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SouthState pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. PCB Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SouthState pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and SouthState has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

SouthState beats PCB Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and one full-service branch in each of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates 10 loan production offices in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.