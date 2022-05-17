PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.27). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 4,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,967. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

