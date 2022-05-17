Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 206.41% from the company’s previous close.

PEAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76. Pear Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,846,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

