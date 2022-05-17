Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSO. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.67) to GBX 740 ($9.12) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.46) to GBX 900 ($11.09) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.50.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 76.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

