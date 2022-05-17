Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE PEI opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 421,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 173,232 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 105.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

