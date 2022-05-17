Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Penumbra stock opened at $140.38 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $293.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.28. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

