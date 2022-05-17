Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target Cut to €220.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($239.58) to €220.00 ($229.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PDRDF. Societe Generale increased their price target on Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($213.54) to €210.00 ($218.75) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($239.58) to €234.00 ($243.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($226.04) to €220.00 ($229.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down 1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 195.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 205.44. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of 184.69 and a 1-year high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

