Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (PSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (LON:PSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PSH opened at GBX 2,609.29 ($32.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,800.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,855.27. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,365 ($29.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,125 ($38.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.51.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

