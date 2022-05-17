Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (PSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (LON:PSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:PSH opened at GBX 2,609.29 ($32.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,800.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,855.27. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,365 ($29.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,125 ($38.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.51.
Pershing Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
