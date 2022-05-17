Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. 30,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,043. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. Persimmon has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $95.50.

Get Persimmon alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.13) to GBX 2,830 ($34.89) in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($37.17) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($40.06) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,413.14.

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.