Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. 30,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,043. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75. Persimmon has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $95.50.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
