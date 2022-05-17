Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Petco Health and Wellness has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.970-$1.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.97-1.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

