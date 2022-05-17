Peter Cunningham Sells 762 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($66.20), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,443.05).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Peter Cunningham sold 4 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,188 ($76.28), for a total transaction of £247.52 ($305.13).

On Thursday, February 24th, Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.73), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($710,115.75).

Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 131 ($1.61) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,470 ($67.43). 2,315,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,938. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of £88.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,742.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,330.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.34) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.20) to GBX 6,000 ($73.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($59.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.59) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.