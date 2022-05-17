Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $284.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.