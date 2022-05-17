Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Sells $202,000.00 in Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PFE opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $284.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

