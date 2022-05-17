Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $52.00 by Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $52.00 price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFE. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

PFE traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,819,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 65.6% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Pfizer by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,111,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,462 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

