PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHAS opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 84,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.