Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Insider Buys $151,905.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at $478,648.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $12,996,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,549,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,717,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.