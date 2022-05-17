Philip (Phil) Powell Purchases 20,000 Shares of INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ) Stock

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Powell acquired 20,000 shares of INOVIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,620.00 ($7,426.57).

Philip (Phil) Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Philip (Phil) Powell purchased 50,000 shares of INOVIQ stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($20,279.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 16.70.

INOVIQ Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer to enhance patient outcomes in Australia. The company offers hTERT test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing for bladder cancer; and EXO-NET pan-exosome capture tool for research purposes.

