Philip Wood ACA Sells 15,630 Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Stock

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Philip Wood ACA sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £51,422.70 ($63,390.90).

Shares of LON:APTD traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 336 ($4.14). The company had a trading volume of 552,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. Aptitude Software Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 271 ($3.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 738 ($9.10). The stock has a market cap of £192.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 324.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 458.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group from GBX 845 ($10.42) to GBX 670 ($8.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

