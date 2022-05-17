Phillip Bentley Acquires 277 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 277 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($184.39).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitie Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Phillip Bentley purchased 294 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($184.84).

On Monday, March 7th, Phillip Bentley purchased 210,748 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £99,051.56 ($122,104.98).

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 54.20 ($0.67) on Tuesday. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 44.70 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of £775.68 million and a PE ratio of 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.47.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.