Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.21.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

