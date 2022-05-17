Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 7,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,640. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 146.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 469.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

