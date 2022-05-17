Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Photronics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $950.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,781 shares of company stock valued at $476,318. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

