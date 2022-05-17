Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Photronics posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.98. Photronics has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,781 shares of company stock worth $476,318 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 122,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

