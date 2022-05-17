Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phunware.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.98. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phunware by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 134,012 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

