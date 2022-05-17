Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 183,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

