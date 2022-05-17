Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 326.5 days.
PIAGF traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Piaggio & C. has a 1-year low of 2.40 and a 1-year high of 4.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.64.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PIAGF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Piaggio & C. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Piaggio & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.
