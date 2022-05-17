PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PPCCY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 3,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $27.10.
About PICC Property and Casualty
