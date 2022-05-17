Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$17,072.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$17,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,414,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,852,061.20.
Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$42,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$17,426.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$91,500.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.
- On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$41,395.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00.
Shares of TSE PNE traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,547. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
