Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Shares of PNGAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 288,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China ( OTCMKTS:PNGAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $47.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.