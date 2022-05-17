Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,747.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

