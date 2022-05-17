Piper Sandler Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $140.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.97.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.