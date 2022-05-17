Piper Sandler Lowers Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $159.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $166.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $170.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 250,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 51.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after buying an additional 50,821 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

