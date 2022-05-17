Piper Sandler Lowers Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $25.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 378.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

